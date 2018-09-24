HOUSTON — Meteorologist Brooks Garner says showers will continue Wednesday evening and overnight.

Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year so be careful on the roads. If you're flying, check your airline for any delays.

Rain should clear in the early-morning hours Thursday/Thanksgiving Day. Garner says there's a 20-percent chance for a stray shower early Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Day will start off cloudy with temps in the upper 40s. For the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, temps will start out at 47 degrees at 7 a.m. but they will warm up to the mid 50s by 10 a.m.

The high temp will reach the mid-60s by 3 p.m., setting us up for a nice Thanksgiving Day.

The rain chances stick around Friday. Afternoon temps stay will reach the upper-60s.

The weekend is expected to be dry. The high on Saturday will be 72 degrees.

A string of cold fronts come in Sunday, so temps will drop back down to the 50s.

