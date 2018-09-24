HOUSTON — This Thanksgiving evening will be dry and chilly with no chance for rain, according to Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and high 50s tonight. Friday will start out chilly at 56 degrees by 7 a.m. but temps will warm up to a high of 72 degrees by the afternoon hours.

There is a 40 percent chance for scattered showers in the afternoon hours but it's nothing to cancel Black Friday plans over.

This weekend is expected to be dry and sunny with some clouds. The high on Saturday will be 73 degrees.

A string of cold fronts come in Sunday, the high temp is expected to be 68 degrees.

