HOUSTON — After starting off with a chilly morning, temps will warm up to the 60s Tuesday afternoon, according to Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

Things will warm up a bit and we will see a high of 64 degrees.

We could be back in the 70s by Wednesday and in the 80s by Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday at just 20 percent.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

Next week, we could see some freezes starting on Wednesday with lows dropping down to the low-30s.

GET ALERTS ON THE GO: Download the KHOU 11 app

MORE: LOCAL RADARS ON KHOU.COM

© 2018 KHOU