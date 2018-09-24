HOUSTON — Meteorologist Brooks Garner says there is a slight chance for on and off again showers on Friday and we could see stronger storms by the evening hours. Friday afternoon, temps will reach high of 77 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. There is no chance for rain this weekend.

By Monday, however, we will see a 30-percent chance for rain due to a cold front that will pass through our area. By next Tuesday and Wednesday high temps will drop back down to the 50s.

We could see a light freeze next Wednesday with lows dropping down to the low-30s overnight.

This is Houston weather for you.

