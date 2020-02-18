Visibility dropped again overnight as fog moved in, although Tuesday morning's fog isn't quite as bad as Monday's.

The big weather story of the day is an arriving cold front. We'll get not just colder temperatures but also plenty of rain in the coming days.

Check out the details below in the Houston weather timeline.

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance in the morning, 40% starting in the late afternoon. Temps in the mid-70s ahead of the front, 60s this evening. The rest of this week gets VERY interesting as we track the cold front moving in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Normally we see skies clear out, as temperatures drop, after a cold front. But this time around, we'll be stuck in the clouds and with the shower chances.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance - cold and wet. Temperatures dropping from the 60s and 50s on Wednesday into the upper-40s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Thursday is going to be one of the coldest-feeling days we will have experienced for quite some time.

With temperatures in the upper-40s, clouds, scattered showers and a northeast breeze, it will feel raw and nasty out! You can thank a cold pocket of air to the north, for the chill coming our way on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Temps only in the 40s and 50s for the entire day. But finally the rain clears out, leaving us with sunshine and some clouds.

THIS WEEKEND: Slightly warmer but still cold Saturday, especially in the morning. 50s and low-60s the entire weekend. Rain chance returns Sunday.