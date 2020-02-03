HOUSTON — We are starting March 2020 with clouds, rain and even some thunderstorms, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

The good news is by the weekend we will have sunshine return along with cooler temperatures and less humidity — perfect for the return of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Find the details below in the Houston weather timeline.

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE

Monday: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a 20% chance of showers. Highs temps will reach the low 70s.

Tuesday: 40% chance of showers & scattered storms. Some could be severe and during the morning rush hour. Highs temps will get into the mid 70s.

Wednesday: 80% chance of rain and storms, especially in the morning hours. A muggy feeling in the air. Rain showers will last much of the day with a cool, northerly wind coming along by the afternoon hours.

Thursday: The rain is gone as high pressure moves in. We'll have a cool morning (in the 50s) and a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine. Daytime highs: low 70s.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. An excellent start to the weekend! Early-morning in the 40s, but high temps will get into the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and relaxing. High temps in the upper-60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% of rain. High temps into the low-70s as humidity returns. Don't forget Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday (3/8) at 2 a.m. We'll "spring forward" and gain an hour of daylight but lose an hour of sleep. This is just a heads as it's a good time to remind people to change batteries in their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

