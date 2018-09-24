HOUSTON — Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we will wake with temperatures at 62 degrees with a chance for light sprinkles.

Thursday starts off cool but we warm up to a high of 76 degrees by the afternoon hours.

There is a slight chance for on and off again showers Thursday, but it is nothing to panic about.

We'll see similar conditions on Friday but the rain chance will kick up to 60 percent.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. There is no chance for rain this weekend.

By Monday, however, we will see a 40-percent chance for rain due to a cold front that will pass through our area. By next Tuesday and Wednesday temps will drop back down to the 50s.

We could see a light freeze next Thursday with lows dropping down to the low-30s.

This is Houston weather for you.

