HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says Monday afternoon will be steamy and hot. The high temp for the day is 94-degrees.

It is possible we can see a few showers between noon and 5 p.m.

We will see isolated showers through mid-week and heavier storms by the end of the week.

Brooks says although it is fall, we won't see fall weather until the end of the month.

The Weather Team is still watching Hurricane Florence, a now Tropical Depression that made landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday. As of Monday morning, the death count is 18.

Brooks says he is also monitoring what is left of Issac. The National Hurricane Center is giving Issac a 20-percent chance of development over the next five days as it makes its way towards the Cuban coast.

