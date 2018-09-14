HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we are seeing heavy rain that could lead to high-water spots or flooded streets especially over already saturated grounds.

The rain is coming from the outer bands of a disturbance in the Gulf which has been downgraded by the National Weather to having a 30 percent chance of becoming more organized.

Galveston County is already seeing street flooding Friday morning, including high water on The Strand again.

Heaviest rain threat over the next 48 hours should happen today with the rain Saturday chance/accumulation dropping.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m.for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

The Weather Team is also watching Hurricane Florence, a now Category 1 hurricane that is making landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The hurricane will bring heavy rain and winds at 100 mph when it makes landfall. It could bring 30 to 40 inches of rain in North Carolina.

