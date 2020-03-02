HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews is tracking a wide range of weather conditions across Texas this week, including snow and sleet.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas into the Panhandle where snow and sleet are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

So how close will any snow get to Houston? Check out the details in the weather timeline below.

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE:

MONDAY: 30% rain chance, mostly in the late afternoon into the evening. Temps begin in the 50s, topping out at about 72 degrees this afternoon with winds out of the south.

TUESDAY: 30% rain chance continues throughout much of the day with temps topping out at 80 degrees. (Late Tuesday night into very Wednesday morning is the best chance for snow/sleet in the Dallas area. Something to keep in mind if you are heading north.)

WEDNESDAY: 70% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms, beginning in the early morning. Day starts out in the 60s but will drop into the 40s as cold front pushes through Southeast Texas and Houston into the late evening.

THURSDAY: Slight precipitation chance in the very early-morning hours (before sunrise) - this is our best chance for a mix of sleet and snow for areas west and northwest of Houston - up toward Brenham, College Station and Huntsville. The rain will clear, and it will be mostly sunny in the daytime. Cold with temps in the mid-30s in the morning, only topping out in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool - 38 in the morning, 69 degrees in the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: This weekend is looking picture perfect with temps in the 60s and 70s, only a few clouds. No chance for rain.

