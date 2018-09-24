HOUSTON — Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Wednesday will start off a bit chilly with temps in the low 40s, but we will warm up to the 70s by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday high temps are expected to reach the 80s. Hello summer?

There is a slight chance for on and off again rain Thursday, but David says it is nothing to panic about. rain chances are only 20-percent.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

There is a 60-percent chance of rain next Monday due to a cold front that will pass through our area. By next Tuesday and Wednesday temps will drop back down to the 50s.

We could see a light freeze next Thursday with lows dropping down to the low-30s.

There is Houston weather for you.

