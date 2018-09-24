HOUSTON — Temperatures will start off cold Tuesday morning before we warm up to the 60s by the afternoon, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Areas north of Houston could see a light freeze Tuesday morning as temps fall to the 30s. Temperatures will be above freezing if you live inside the Beltway. By the afternoon hours, things will warm up a bit and we will see a high of 64 degrees.

We could be back in the 70s by Wednesday and in the 80s by Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday at just 20 percent.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

GET ALERTS ON THE GO: Download the KHOU 11 app

MORE: LOCAL RADARS ON KHOU.COM

© 2018 KHOU