HOUSTON — Get ready for the cold because temperatures drop back down to the 50s this week.

It will be a cold start with Monday's low at 41 degrees with a high of 53. Then we're even colder Tuesday, with a low of 37 and a high of 59.

The change in temperatures is due to a dry cold front that passed through our area Sunday. There is a chance we could see a little bit of frost Tuesday.

Things will start to warm back up Wednesday and by next weekend we are back to 70 degree temps. KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says there is no rain in the forecast until Saturday.

So we're looking at a dry week with a cold start.

GET ALERTS ON THE GO: Download the KHOU 11 app

MORE: LOCAL RADARS ON KHOU.COM

© 2018 KHOU