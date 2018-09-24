HOUSTON — We can expect rain overnight and into the early morning hours of Thanksgiving before it clears by afternoon, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

There's a 20-percent chance for a stray shower early Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Day will start off cloudy with temps in the upper-40s. For the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, temps will start out at 47 degrees at 7 a.m. but they will warm up to the mid-50s by 10 a.m.

The high temp will reach the mid-60s by 3 p.m., setting us up for a nice Thanksgiving Day.

The rain chances stick around Friday. Afternoon temps stay will reach the upper-60s.

The weekend is expected to be dry. The high on Saturday will be 72 degrees.

A string of cold fronts come in Sunday, so temps will drop back down to the 50s.

