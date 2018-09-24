HOUSTON — This evening will be quiet and cool with temperatures in the 60s, according to Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

This weekend will be beautiful with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday and a 60 percent chance on Monday. The scattered rain will stick around for most of next week.

Heavy rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and we could see thunderstorms that evening. Thursday will be cloudy and we'll see some scattered showers, so plan accordingly.

