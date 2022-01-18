Timeline: Strong cold front could bring freezing rain, sleet to Houston area

A strong cold front is expected to pass through the Houston area Wednesday evening bringing near-freezing temps to the Houston area this week.

HOUSTON — Don't let Tuesday's pleasant weather fool you. Things are about to take a drastic turn in the Houston area all thanks to a mid-week cold front.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team predicts this will be a strong cold front that will pass through the Houston area Wednesday evening, bringing us some severe storms. Areas north of Houston, like College Station and Brenham, could even see showers transition to sleet and freezing rain.

LOCAL FORECAST: Strong cold front arrives Wednesday

Timeline of severe weather in Houston area

Wednesday — Temperatures will remain pleasant Wednesday morning and afternoon. We're expected to stay dry until the cold front passes Wednesday evening.

Wednesday evening/night — Cold front moves through Houston area sometime after 6 p.m. The Houston area is currently under a "marginal risk storm threat" which means hail, gusty winds, and tornadoes are possible. Areas northwest of Houston could see rain showers transition to sleet and freezing rain.

Thursday — Cold front moves offshore overnight Thursday and the severe weather is expected to be gone as early as 6 a.m. The rest of the day is expected to be calm as temps drop into the mid-40s. It will be cold, so grab those jackets!

Friday — Early Friday morning, temps will fall towards freezing. Some areas will be waking up to temperatures in the low-30s. High temps will barely scratch the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday/Sunday — Temperatures remain chilly. No rain in the forecast.

