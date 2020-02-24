HOUSTON — Expect a slick commute Monday morning as a 60% chance for rain and storms continues through lunchtime.

"The wettest part of the day will be this morning with showers and pockets of heavy rain," said KHOU 11 Meteorologist Erika Lopez. "This is all ahead of a front that will push through Monday afternoon. Skies will slowly clear behind this front leading us into a dry stretch of weather the rest of the week."

Tomorrow sunshine returns for the rest of the week. But it will be cold later this week, in fact freezing in some parts of the Houston area as two cold fronts blow through in the coming days.

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE

MONDAY: Temps in the 70s with a good chance for scattered showers throughout the morning. Rain clears by the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, temps in the 50s and 60s overall.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly "feels like" temperatures in the 40s all day but with sunshine. It'll be windy, 17 mph out of the northwest. Actual temps in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY: By early Thursday morning, before sunrise, parts of Houston will experience a light freeze (32 degrees). Will 'warm up' by the afternoon to a high of 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Chilly again overnight but not freezing. Mid-30s in the early-morning hours, 68 in the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: Nice overall, especially Saturday. Temps in the 50s and 60s overall with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday a few clouds return with gusty winds as well.

7-day forecast

