Timeline: Strong cold front arriving in Houston this week

The cold front will move in Wednesday, dropping temps to the 40s by the end of the week.

HOUSTON — Houston, the chilliest air of the year thus far is headed our way Thursday.

A strong cold front will be moving through our area all day Wednesday dropping temps to the low 40s by the end of the week. In short, start digging in your closets for those jackets because you will need one by Friday.

LOCAL FORECAST: Cold front arrives tomorrow

Timeline of cold front coming to Houston

Wednesday morning: Waking up to temps in the low 70s; dry weather

Wednesday afternoon: Thunderstorms will start popping up in our northwest counties like Walker and Brazos. By 4 p.m., the showers will start to pass through the Houston area. Some areas could see some pretty bad weather.

Wednesday night: The showers will start to move towards the east. Some will still linger in the Houston area.

COLD FRONT ARRIVES TOMORROW- today will be beautiful! Tomorrow rain returns tomorrow afternoon and a 20 degree drop in our temps by the end of the week! Hour by hour timeline on TV right now @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LTJMmTR7ut — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) November 2, 2021

Thursday morning: Morning temperatures will be in the 50s across the area. The counties in our northwest could see temps in the 40s. We will struggle to get out of the 50s Thursday.

Friday and Saturday: Bring out those jackets because morning temperatures will be in the 40s.

