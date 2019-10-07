The National Weather Service declared a "Flash Flood Emergency" for New Orleans as thunderstorms dropped more than six inches of rain and prompted flood and tornado warnings.
RELATED: '100-year storm' strikes New Orleans as city already braces for tropical weather
Commuters were stranded as flood water inundated city streets, businesses and homes took on water and parts of the city that typically never see flooding had feet of water.
RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: 'Flash Flood Emergency' for New Orleans
Viewers sent in several photos and videos to WWL-TV that helped us capture what happened in our area:
Videos from across the Metro Area came in through social media
People resorted to paddling kayaks through the streets to run their errands and get to work today.
An LSU student was seen rescuing someone from their flooded car.
Rising water shut down streets and flooded businesses.
A waterspout formed on Lake Pontchartrain
Have photos and videos of today's flooding event? Send them to us at PressRelease@WWLTV.com