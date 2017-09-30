A flash flood warning has been issued until 5:30 p.m. for Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in those areas and drivers are advised to use caution.

Loop 540 at US 59 near Beasley is closed because of high water.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Matagorda & Wharton counties, according to the National Weather Service.

RADAR: Track the storms & rain
LIST: Houston-area freeways/roads with high water
TRAFFIC: View Houston roadway conditions on a map

Scattered heavy downpours continued to push through the Houston area overnight into Tuesday morning, but so far there have been no reports of widespread street flooding. Tap here for the high water list.

The rain chance increases to 80 percent through the afternoon.


Flash Flood Watch area til 7 p.m. Tuesday

Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Beaumont on Monday saw a heavy rain band that brought 8 to 10 inches of rain and flash flooding in some areas.

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the heavy rain threat is expected to last through Wednesday.

RELATED: Hurricane Central
RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide
RELATED: Disaster supply list

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention," Lindner said.

In some regards, this is welcomed news because parts of the Houston area needs the rain due to recent drought conditions. And the rain is helping us cool off to the upper-80s for much of the week.

A good chance for scattered rain sticks around through Thursday. There's a slight rain chance Friday through the weekend.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU