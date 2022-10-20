It's fall, but Houston trees don't look like it. Here's why

Houston doesn't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, mainly because of warmer weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It's finally starting to feel like fall here in Houston, but when you look outside you might not recognize a change in seasons.

We don't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, like the Great Smoky Mountains and New England. So, why do we lack visible evidence of the fall season in parts of the Lonestar State?

The first reason we don't see those beautiful colors is our temperatures.

We stay warmer longer, and this year, we've been drier than usual. This week, we saw our first real rain in weeks, and other parts of Texas are still facing serious drought conditions. Even in normal years, Houston can't compete with our neighbors to our east.

Let's take it back to 5th-grade science class. It all starts with photosynthesis. The hues of green on leaves are from the constant production of chlorophyll, which allows trees to turn sunlight into glucose giving them the energy they need.

As our fall days get shorter, there is less chlorophyll production allowing the leaves to turn brown. As the temperatures cool down, trees shed their leaves in anticipation of even colder weather to protect them.

How genius trees are?!

When we have more moderate weather, combined with the lack of chlorophyll from shorter days, the leaves don't hang around long enough to put on a show.

In years like this, we may see even less than usual.

For those of you who are longing for the beauty fall brings, here are some galleries from our sister stations in Colorado, Missouri and Maine!

YOUR PHOTOS: Colorado Fall 2022 colors 1/211

2/211

3/211

4/211

5/211

6/211

7/211

8/211

9/211

10/211

11/211

12/211

13/211

14/211

15/211

16/211

17/211

18/211

19/211

20/211

21/211

22/211

23/211

24/211

25/211

26/211

27/211

28/211

29/211

30/211

31/211

32/211

33/211

34/211

35/211

36/211

37/211

38/211

39/211

40/211

41/211

42/211

43/211

44/211

45/211

46/211

47/211

48/211

49/211

50/211

51/211

52/211

53/211

54/211

55/211

56/211

57/211

58/211

59/211

60/211

61/211

62/211

63/211

64/211

65/211

66/211

67/211

68/211

69/211

70/211

71/211

72/211

73/211

74/211

75/211

76/211

77/211

78/211

79/211

80/211

81/211

82/211

83/211

84/211

85/211

86/211

87/211

88/211

89/211

90/211

91/211

92/211

93/211

94/211

95/211

96/211

97/211

98/211

99/211

100/211

101/211

102/211

103/211

104/211

105/211

106/211

107/211

108/211

109/211

110/211

111/211

112/211

113/211

114/211

115/211

116/211

117/211

118/211

119/211

120/211

121/211

122/211

123/211

124/211

125/211

126/211

127/211

128/211

129/211

130/211

131/211

132/211

133/211

134/211

135/211

136/211

137/211

138/211

139/211

140/211

141/211

142/211

143/211

144/211

145/211

146/211

147/211

148/211

149/211

150/211

151/211

152/211

153/211

154/211

155/211

156/211

157/211

158/211

159/211

160/211

161/211

162/211

163/211

164/211

165/211

166/211

167/211

168/211

169/211

170/211

171/211

172/211

173/211

174/211

175/211

176/211

177/211

178/211

179/211

180/211

181/211

182/211

183/211

184/211

185/211

186/211

187/211

188/211

189/211

190/211

191/211

192/211

193/211

194/211

195/211

196/211

197/211

198/211

199/211

200/211

201/211

202/211

203/211

204/211

205/211

206/211

207/211

208/211

209/211

210/211

211/211 1 / 211

Fall colors at the Missouri Botanical Garden 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6