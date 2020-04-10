Eyes on the tropics: Invest 92L forecasted to move into Gulf of Mexico; 80% chance of development

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring not one but four systems in the Atlantic.

HOUSTON — There's a reason hurricane season runs through November 30.

After back-to-back tropical weather for the Houston area, followed by a few weeks of relative calmness in the Atlantic, the tropics have once again come alive. And there's one system out there that our meteorologists are keeping a close eye on.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring not one but four systems in the Atlantic, including the remnants of Hurricane Paulette that formed over a month ago and a wave in the open Atlantic that doesn't appear to be a threat of any kind.

Then we have Tropical Storm Gamma and Invest 92L. TS Gamma is looking to pose no threat to Houston or the U.S. for that matter, but Invest 92L is raising a few eyebrows.

Tropical Storm Gamma

Tropical Storm Gamma formed Saturday and quickly powered up into a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds. In fact, it strengthened so rapidly that the NHC was forced to issue a hurricane warning for the Yucatan Peninsula.

While it didn't quite make hurricane status, it still brought high winds and driving rain to areas near Cancun.

Gamma is forecast to turn west on Sunday and eventually west-southwest towards the Bay of Campache where a second landfall will be possible in southern Mexico.

The good news, Gamma will pose no threat to Houston or the U.S. for that matter.

Invest 92L

Invest 92L has an 80 percent chance of development as of Sunday morning.

Computer models suggest this may become our next tropical storm and would be assigned the name 'Delta,' the next name on the Greek alphabet.

This system is forecast to move up into the central Gulf of Mexico and where it goes from there remains a mystery.

The GFS model continues to point towards central Louisiana for an eventual landfall as a weak tropical storm. The European model shows little to no development with a track favoring the eastern Gulf Coast.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews said it would be extremely unusual for a tropical storm or hurricane to hit the upper-Texas coast so late in the season. However, if we learned anything in 2020, something that is rare doesn't mean it's impossible.

The last time a hurricane hit the upper-Texas coast this late was Hurricane Jerry on October 15, 1989.