Extreme heat brings dangers to seniors, first responders

Fire departments have rehabilitation procedures in place to help crews stay safe.

HOUSTON — These hot temperatures can be extremely dangerous for people who don’t have a way to stay cool.

This is one of the hottest weekends so far this year.

On Saturday, air conditioning units were distributed to more than two dozen seniors in need. Houston’s hot summer will be a little more bearable for seniors like Phyllis Huntsberry. She’s one of 30 seniors to receive a window air conditioning unit thanks to Houston Area Urban League.

“It’s going to make us very comfortable and we will be able to do more to help ourselves,” Huntsberry said.

She said the A/C will make it easier to handle this heat.

Firefighters like Cy-Fair Fire Captain Daniel Arizpe said they have to extra cautious responding to distress calls or to battle blazes.

“The added heat just creates an added strain for our firefighters,” Arizpe said.

Fire departments have rehabilitation procedures in place to help crews stay safe.

“Fires may jump to a higher alarm than normal because of the heat just to bring in an increased number of personnel there to be able to take turns and be able to have rest cycles in between and make sure everybody stays hydrated," he said.

Arizpe said staying cool and safe is the goal while helping those who need it most.