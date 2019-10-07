HOUSTON — If you’re preparing to evacuate your area due to severe weather or a hurricane, we want to make sure you know where to go and have the right resources handy.

*Information below from GalvestonTX.gov*

PREPARING TO EVACUATE:

Find out if your home is in an evacuation zone by viewing evacuation zone maps or by calling 2-1-1 and speaking with an operator. Click here to view an evacuation map for Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton

If you live along the coast, keep your gas tank full and have a family plan.

Ensure your vehicle is ready for the trip and you have packed your emergency kit.

Know your evacuation routes and take a map with you.

Your mayor or county judge will make the call for your jurisdiction to evacuate.

Local officials will stagger the evacuation to keep traffic moving. Wait your turn to leave.

Secure your home before leaving. Take your pets with you.

ALONG THE WAY

To view road conditions on Texas highways, visit TxDOT's Road Conditions web site.

Tune in: Listen to local radio or television for evacuation information.

Take only one vehicle to help lessen congestion and fuel demand.

Don’t trailer boats or campers. If you need to get them away from the coast, leave earlier.

Don’t carry extra fuel. It’s dangerous.

Carry an emergency kit in your car.

Motorists should turn off their ignition when stopped for a long time in traffic.

FUEL UP

During hurricane season, coastal residents should never operate their vehicles with less than half a tank of fuel.

Motorists should fill their tanks before evacuating.

TxDOT has worked with the private sector to assure maximum-possible fuel availability during an evacuation.

Should fuel supplies become low, evacuees should look for TxDOT signs indicating key fuel locations.

TxDOT courtesy vehicles will be patrolling major evacuation routes.

WHERE TO GO

Decide early where you will go when a hurricane threatens and make preparations. Your general objective should be to move away from the coast and well inland.

If you want to stay at a hotel or motel, make reservations as soon as possible. If you've previously stayed somewhere that was satisfactory, call right away!

If you prefer a particular hotel or motel chain but need help in finding a location within reasonable driving distance, call Toll-free Directory Assistance at 1-800-525-1212 and ask for the toll-free number for that hotel/motel chain. You may also make reservations at most major hotel/motel chains and many bed and breakfast facilities over the Internet.

For major cities, the local Convention and Visitors Center can usually provide you information on hotels and motels; many Convention and Visitor Centers can also be accessed through the Internet. In smaller towns, the local Chamber of Commerce can generally tell you what accommodations are available locally.

If you plan to stay with family or friends, call them in advance so they may plan for your arrival. If your plans change, be sure to inform the person with whom you intended to stay so that they don't worry.

Let your family and friends know where you can be reached.

Make sure you choose an alternative destination in the event you are unable to get to your first choice.

SHELTERS

Public shelters provide temporary housing for evacuees. Most shelters do not have beds or cots, so you will probably be sleeping on the floor. So pack as if you were going camping. Bring:

Sleeping pads or air mattresses

Blankets or a sleeping bag for each person

Robe & shower shoes

Books, cards, games and QUIET toys for children

Note that alcoholic beverages, weapons, and drugs are not allowed in public shelters.

KEY TELEPHONE NUMBERS