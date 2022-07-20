Parts of Europe are scorching with record heat and people are paying the price.

HOUSTON — Why is it so hard for Europe to deal with a heat wave? Like a lot of places, it's crazy hot there right now with record temperatures.

We may not like it either, but Houston is pretty used to dealing with triple digit heat. Those temperatures are wreaking havoc across the pond where rail lines are shut down over concerns the tracks will bend, a tarmac at an airport melted halting flights and wildfires broke out in England and France.

The extreme heat is also taking a real human toll as residents struggle with unprecedented temperatures.

So why is it so much worse for our European counterparts?

A big reason we can deal with 100 degrees and above in Texas comes down to two words – air conditioning. Europe does not have the same infrastructure to handle the heat.

Very few homes or public buildings have air conditioning and the cost to change that would be prohibitive.

Here in Houston, even if you don’t have air conditioning there are places you can go to hide from the heat.

The other problem in Europe is homes and buildings are not built for excessive heat but excessive cold.

That means the structures are designed to trap heat, not release it. That means indoor temperatures soar.

Also, the cities are not designed for heat so there is less concern about shade, green spaces and public spaces for swimming.

All that makes it hard for Europeans to keep cool.