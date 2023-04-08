ERCOT issues Weather Watch as temps rise across Texas

ERCOT said they set a new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW on Aug. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from Sunday to Monday, Aug. 6-7, due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, ERCOT said.

ERCOT said they will continue to monitor conditions closely.

They also said a new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW on Aug. 1. This summer, ERCOT set seven new all-time peak demand records.

They said 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of new all-time peak demand records next week.

Here's a real-time look at how the Texas power grid is holding up

Anytime the Texas power grid is the subject of a conservation advisory, or when the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, it's a good time to check on supply and demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

This is a real-time look at supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.

There are several more real-time monitors that you can check on ERCOT's site, including system-wide demand, solar, current prices, and more.