North Carolina experiences strongest earthquake since 1916

The quake comes just hours after one that was less intense.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you feel that? 

According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning at around 8 a.m. 

Sunday's tremor was the location of Saturday's 2.3 magnitude earthquake. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta.

Panovich said this would be the biggest quake in North Carolina since the 5.1 magnitude quake in 1916 near Asheville. Panovich said Saturday's 2.6 magnitude, in the same location, was a foreshock. 

"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.

Contributing information from the Associated Press. 