'It was indescribable' | Hard-hit Dickinson still recovering from Harvey three years later

80% of homes and businesses in Dickinson were impacted by the historic flood.

DICKINSON, Texas — Hurricane Laura pummeled the Gulf Coast this week exactly three years after Harvey hit the Houston area.

Dickinson was among the most damaged cities and the recovery continues to this day.

"It was indescribable,” Mayor Julie Masters said.

Phenomenal flooding forced people to flee their homes for safety through waist, if not chest-deep water, when Harvey struck.

"About 80 percent of homes and businesses were impacted by Harvey,” Masters said.

She said most have rebuilt or reopened thanks, in part, to state and federal funding.

But it remains a work in progress for many.

"I've never seen so much resiliency," said Masters.

A Jack in the Box restaurant never bounced back. It stands vacant along the I-45 feeder road as a reminder of what happened in Dickinson.

Masters told us a number of places permanently closed and some residents left for good as well.

“I’m from West Texas, in the desert, so I didn’t even know how to spell Hurricane,” said homeowner Calvin Huffman.

Huffman bought a house within sight of Dickinson Bayou a couple of years before he had to be rescued from a balcony during the flood.

He decided to raise it by nearly six feet instead of walking away, but there’s still a lot of work to do inside.

"We lost everything and we’re still down to scraping our pennies and nickels and stuff, you know?” said Huffman.

Scraping and de-snagging the bayou and its tributaries is part of the mitigation work the city and others have done since Harvey to to help in the event of another flood.

"We’re better and we’re stronger for it,” said Masters.