DALLAS — Severe storms moved through North Texas on Thursday, and damage is continuing to be reported across the area.
The severe weather carried powerful winds and brought down hail throughout the region. A tornado watch was also issued for most of the area through the evening hours.
The storms were expected to clear out by late Thursday evening.
At La Azteca Meat Market in Little Elm, part of the building collapsed onto vehicles in front of the store.
Dallas Fire Rescue reported just before 9 p.m. that between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. there were two high water incidents four automatic fire alarms, 40 motor vehicle accidents and 76 utility wire/transformer issues.
There were no reports of injuries as clean-up begins.
Below are images and videos of reported storm damage: