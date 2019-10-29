AUSTIN, Texas — Good news: you'll get an extra hour this weekend! It's actually the hour we lost back on March 10 when Daylight Saving Time began.
This weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends, so remember to change your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
RELATED:
Resolution to bring daylight saving time to a vote passes Texas House
VERIFY: Could President Trump Make Daylight Saving Time Year-Round?
Switching to Daylight Saving Time hurts our health, UW doctor says
With the change, the sun will rise one hour earlier, at 6:46 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, November 3. The sun sets on Sunday afternoon at 5:42 p.m. in Austin.
If you're not a fan of standard time, Daylight Saving Time begins again on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
As new homeless ordinances go into effect, Austin police provide details on enforcement
Court docs shed new light on what happened to Maleah Davis before she died
Austin ISD board to vote on new sex-ed curriculum Monday