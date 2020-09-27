Cold front update: Houston will feel cooler temps, low humidity in less than 24 hours | Timeline

Cool temps, low humidity and breezy north winds.

HOUSTON — Most of us in Southeast Texas woke up to warm, muggy conditions on Monday, but big changes are finally on the way very soon starting today.

From Monday morning until the very early afternoon, we have a slight chance for rain with a line of showers ahead of the front. That line of showers was pushing through our area just before 8 a.m. View the radar here.

By 3 p.m., the showers will be out as the front pushes through, beginning the first fall drop in our temperatures of 2020. Those temperatures are dropping behind the front a good 10 to 30 degrees, but you won't feel it immediately. That temperature drop will continue, as the front pushes southward towards the Southern Plains, and right here in Houston soon. By Tuesday morning, you'll want a jacket - at least in the very early morning hours.

Houston cold front timeline

8 AM MONDAY

73 degrees, 30% rain chance

10 AM MONDAY

71 degrees, 30% rain chance

12 PM MONDAY

73 degrees, 30% rain chance

2 PM MONDAY

75 degrees, 30% rain chance - some sunshine returns

4 PM MONDAY

77 degrees, sunny as clouds clear behind front

6 PM MONDAY

76 degrees, clear skies - temps begin to drop

8 PM MONDAY

72 degrees, clear skies

10 PM AND EARLY TUESDAY MORNING

Clear skies continue with temps falling into the 60s and upper-50s by Tuesday morning

7 AM TUESDAY

Check out the forecast temperature map:

How long will the cool temps last?

Behind the front will be a nice, refreshing flow of cooler and drier air from the north. With most frontal passages, we can expect breezy winds in front of and behind the front. Expect to feel that cool breeze through Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours. We’ll continue to see more comfortable air come into town and last through the week ahead.

The temperatures won’t just be cool during the day but especially overnight as well. It may be a touch of a chill in the air too much for some, but that’s where an extra layer may be needed to be broken out for the bed.

Yes, the cool temps continue for several day

After Monday, this is going to be one nice stretch of days ahead for H-Town. Fair skies, mild temps and comfy air around all day and night?! We’ve waited so long for beautiful weather like this!