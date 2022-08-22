NWS survey team confirms Winona tornado as EF-1

NWS said the tornado had wind speed of 95 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINONA, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornado that touched down in Winona Monday was an EF-1.

A team from NWS Shreveport came out to the Winona area Tuesday to survey damage after previously confirming a tornado touched down at the Winona High School football field Monday.

NWS said the tornado had wind speed of 95 mph.

According to the NWS website, an EF-1 tornado causes roof surfaces to peel off; mobile homes to have pushed foundations or get overturned and moving vehicles to be pushed off road.

Wind speeds could be between 73 to 112 mph, NWS states.

The cyclone led to trees falling down and houses getting damaged.

At 10:25 a.m. Monday, the tornado moved through the area, creating structural damage to one building in the Hussey Circle area.

Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said the cyclone took down a fence perimeter of the city water tower, destroyed a modular building, and threw football equipment from the football field into a nearby pasture. He also spotted a portable building lying in the middle of Johnson Road.

Charlie Woodrum, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS in Shreveport, said during a news conference said the tornado started at 10:26 a.m. and ended at 10:30 a.m. The twister was 3.8 miles long and 200 yards wide.

"It was a very brief, short-lived tornado," Woodrum said.