First cold outbreak reaches Texas

A major cold front will sweep across the eastern half of the United States, even reaching Southeast Texas.

HOUSTON — A powerful and far-reaching cold front is pushing across the U.S. this week, bringing frost, snow, and brisk temperatures to the eastern half of the country.

Temperatures here in Southeast Texas could drop to the lowest levels since April Wednesday and Thursday morning thanks to clear skies, low humidity, and a north wind.

The Houston metro is expected to see temperatures go as low as the mid-40s, with some north and east suburbs potentially dropping into the upper-30s.

Of course, the coldest air will be found farther north, where freeze watches and warnings have already been posted. From southern Louisiana to the Great Lakes, temperatures may drop below freezing Wednesday morning.

Well north, across the Great Lakes, this cold outbreak is leading to some impressive early-season snow totals.

Parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan could see lake-effect snow measured in feet by the middle of the week.

This cold outbreak won't be long-lasting though, as temperatures are expected to rebound by Thursday. Highs will return to the 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s.