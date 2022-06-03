Timeline: Two cold fronts heading to Houston this week

A pair of cold fronts will be making their way to the Houston area this week. Here's how the timeline is shaping up.

HOUSTON — The week ahead will bring significant changes after a warm, humid weekend spent in the 80s. Dual cold fronts will impact the region, the first arriving Monday morning.

Cold front #1

12:30 a.m. Monday - The first cold front is poised to our northwest. High temperatures for the day will be achieved around this time as we are still under the influence of a southerly wind keeping temperatures in the 70s.

5 a.m. - 7 a.m. Monday - The cold front drops through Houston and heads for the coast. Winds shift as showers break out and temperatures begin to drop.

Noon Monday - Most of the shower activity will come to an end as the cold front drifts offshore. Winds get stronger out of the north, transporting in a cooler air mass, temperatures at this point will be in the upper-50s if not a bit cooler than that.

5 p.m. Monday - Mostly cloudy conditions. Breezy and chilly with temperatures in the low-50s.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning - Because of clouds in place and breezy conditions persisting, we are not expecting temperatures to get close to freezing, in fact, most locations stay in the 40s. Rain begins to redevelop by Tuesday morning from the southwest to northeast as an impulse of energy tracks along the cold front offshore.

Tuesday - A cloudy, showery, drizzly, damp day with periods of rain. It'll be chilly with temperatures in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Wednesday - Lingering morning showers should give way to partial clearing later in the day. It's expected to be a bit warmer, too, in the mid-60s.

Thursday - Gorgeous day! Sunny, dry and warmer with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Cold front #2

Friday morning - The cold front arrives and shower chances increase. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. The exact arrival time is still yet to be determined.

Friday night - Clear skies and cold temperatures with lows dipping into the 30s. There is a frost threat for northern areas overnight.

Saturday - Frost is possible in northern zones as temperatures fall to the 30s. Afternoon highs will only make it into the mid-50s. Sunny and dry.

Sunday - Warming up, sunny and dry, as highs rebound into the 60s to near 70.