We will have a streak of mild weather for the next few days before a big change arrives by Friday morning.

HOUSTON — The spring season is slowly trying to make an appearance in the Houston area, but winter is not done with us quite yet.

The next few days will be mild with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, but don't get comfortable. Temps will drop to the 30s by Friday due to a slow-moving cold front.

Expect scattered showers every day leading up to the big drop in temperatures.

Timeline

TUESDAY: The morning will start off cloudy with misty rain possible for some areas. Temps will rise to the low-80s by the afternoon, and some areas could see a scattered shower or two. Expect a breeze similar to Monday's weather as the cold front slowly makes its way to Houston from the northwest.

WEDNESDAY: It'll start off dark and gloomy with mostly cloudy skies. The cold front is expected to stall over Houston Wednesday. Expect another breezy day with scattered showers.

THURSDAY: The cold front continues to slowly move to the southeast. Thursday's forecast is a little uncertain. Some models have things staying warm and humid, while others bring the cold front in and temperatures drop into the 50s during the day.

FRIDAY: The cold air arrives. Morning lows will be in the 30s with highs only reaching the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be another return to Houston winter conditions.

Temps will slowly start to warm up by the end of the weekend.

Folks, we're in for a ride this week. Highs warming nicely into the lower 80s Tuesday before slipping to near 50 by Friday. We'll be a bit unsettled in between too, but hey, each day forward is another day closer to Spring, am I right?! @KHOU #khou11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/YIA6rRPGs9 — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) February 20, 2022

