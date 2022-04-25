x
City drainage project causes high water levels in Sugar Land neighborhood

The city said the issue would be resolved overnight.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Heavy rain hit the Houston area Monday.

While water levels quickly receded in most areas, that wasn't the case for one neighborhood in Sugar Land.

"No electricity yesterday and now I'm living on a lakefront property today," resident Burns Boaz said.

According to a Sugar Land city spokesperson, there was some sort of blockage connected to a major drainage project near Montclair Boulevard and Charleston S. that caused the neighborhood to flood for hours.

The spokesperson said the problem would be resolved before Tuesday morning.

Here's what it looked like in the neighborhood:

