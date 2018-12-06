You'll be seeing and hearing about possible development from a wave in the Western Caribbean over the next couple days. And while the forecast develops what I can tell you right now is that you'll want to make your Sunday plans indoors. Models are showing a few different outcomes for projected rain this Sunday but a good average of what could be is below.

maxuser

You can prepare by cleaning your gutters and making sure that the area around the house is ready for the potential of heavy rain.

maxuser

The area of disturbed weather in the Western Caribbean is what you will be hearing about the next several days. Right now the National Hurricane Center has a 20% chance of developing. Several factors will be involved. 1- crossing over the Yucatan... the interaction of land! 2- water temperatures in the southern most portion of the Gulf of Mexico 3- Upper level winds, which could limit the formation.

maxuser

The 7-day looks like this.

© 2018 KHOU