Wow... you could have fooled me with the official start of summer.. I mean, look at your lunch time feels like temps! Heat index values already in the upper 90's. I mean that's at noon! This afternoon heat index will be between 100°-105°. It is brutal out there. Limit your time outside if you can. This type of heat is dangerous.

I wish I could tell you that our pattern was about to change.. that is just not the case. For the next seven days we get stuck in a pattern with mid to low 90's and a slight rain chance. If you tap in to any of that moisture consider yourself lucky! Sure would be nice to cool off a bit- but then you're left with steam. So I don't know which is better haha

And if you're trying to catch a breeze to help- good luck. Slightly breezy winds when you head to the coast. But besides that steady around 10 mph out of the south.

Hope you all stay safe with this heat!

