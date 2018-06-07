The track is from the National Hurricane Center and you can see maximum sustained winds at 75 mph makes Beryl a Category 1 Hurricane.

At this point the forecast shows Beryl moving west through the Atlantic and interacting with the Windward and Leeward islands by late Sunday and early Monday.

Upper level winds will help shear Beryl apart. I'm anticipating weakening by the mid part of next week. At this point Beryl doesn't pose a threat to us locally. We will continue to watch closely as it moves west.

Satellite imagery shows the bright tops clearly moving across the Atlantic but notice how small Beryl is. The size and strength will weaken.

We continue to watch for any new and further development but the peak of hurricane season doesn't happen until late August and early September.

