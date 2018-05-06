The heat index temperatures will be between 100-105 degrees. So if you plan to spend any time outside you have to think and prepare for triple digit heat. That is dangerously hot.

Even if the kids are acting fine make them take breaks and cool down while staying hydrated. Heat related illness can creep up fast! Headaches, nausea, or feeling extra lethargic.... time to cool down!

maxuser

Thankfully we aren't going to be breaking records. Do you remember 2011?! Uggg wow that was a HOT and dry summer! So many triple digit days. Even though our actual air temperature won't break records the heat index will be above 100°.

Have fun but keep cool on these hot days!

