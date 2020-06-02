AUSTIN, Texas — It's rare, but it does happen. On Wednesday night, snow flurries fell across Central Texas!

Although he warned it wouldn't be enough to build a snowman – or even probably a snowball – Albert Ramon had said some light areas of snow flurries and sleet were possible on Wednesday evening across the area.

The little bits of fluffy precipitation fell all across Central Texas. From Leander...

To Buda...

And Kyle...

Georgetown...

Cedar Park...

And even in the KVUE parking lot in North Austin!

Enjoy the "winter wonderland" while you can: Skies will clear by early Thursday morning and after a cold start in the 20s and 30s, expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s for Thursday afternoon.

