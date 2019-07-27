HOUSTON — It's back to reality. It's hard getting back to normal after such unbelievable, record and near record lows settled in around the region over the past few days.

Alas, the air you can wear is back. Translation: stifling humidity and chance of rain every single day.

Each day will look similar to the next with high temperatures in the 90s and a slight chance of rain each afternoon.

July and August can be extremely oppressive but what I'm seeing the next 7-10 days is really almost exactly average. So while it'll be hot, it'll be nothing out of the ordinary.

For the record, we have yet to even hit 100°F in Houston. Can we go all summer? August may test the boundary, as it always does.

Saturday:





Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the lower 90s. Heat index values today should remain mostly below 100°. There's a 30% chance of passing showers later in the day. A few local downpours aren't out of the question.

Sunday:

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain will be higher on Sunday than it will be Saturday. Look for showers to begin early along the coast and spread inland as we move into the afternoon hours. Isolated heavy downpours can't be ruled out. Rain chance stands at about 40%.