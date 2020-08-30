Eyes on the tropics: 4 systems have a chance for potential development this week

The one that is currently off the coast of the southeast corner of the USA has the highest chance of development within the next few days.

HOUSTON — Hurricane Laura and Marco have come and gone, but that doesn't mean we need to take our eyes off the tropics.

As we look across the Atlantic Basin, there are four new spots -- one over Africa -- that have a chance for potential development within the next two to five days.

The one that is currently off the coast of the southeast corner of the USA has the highest chance of development within the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center says it is likely going to be a depression by the middle of this week. If it were to get organized enough, it could strengthen into a tropical storm.

The next name on the tropical cyclone list is "Nana."

#Laura may be gone, but the #tropics are still very much active! The #NHC is monitoring 4 waves (one not pictured) that could strengthen into a depression or storm. The next name on the list is #Nana. #KHOU11 @KHOU @HTownRush pic.twitter.com/F1nzD5EHl3 — Addison Green (@AddisonGreenWX) August 30, 2020

A lot of the forecast models take this potential depression away from the East Coast later this week, and it should pass north of Bermuda. So in the end, we could just see this system be a "fish storm" -- which means it's going to form in the open Atlantic and pose no threat to land.

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook has been issued for the wave in the southeast Caribbean Sea.

According to NHC, the showers and thunderstorms associated with this tropical wave are beginning to show signs of organization. Additional development of this disturbance is expected over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at about 15 mph across the Caribbean Sea.

NEW: A Special Tropical Weather Outlook has been issued for the wave in the SE Caribbean Sea to raise the chance of formation. Additional development of the system is expected, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days. More: https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/m23m28GuH4 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2020

Of course, it is way too early to tell (and too early to be worried) if these waves will develop into hurricanes and/or threaten the U.S.