HOUSTON — If you haven't pulled the winter coat out of storage yet, today will be the day you want to do that! Feels like temperatures are in the 20s this morning but with highs only in the 40s this afternoon, its going to feel down right cold all day long.

Our slight chance for a frozen mix of rain and sleet is winding down but areas north and west of downtown Houston may be able to see a few pellets before 8 a.m. No impacts on the roads expected. But there will be high winds, so be careful out there!

We will be under a freeze warning for a good portion of the Houston area from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. A hard freeze watch is also in effect for our northern counties, as temperatures could get below 24 degrees for more than two hours.

Fall Foliage

Finally, if there's one thing that the cold weather will likely do for us it's that the fall color should be amazing over the next few weeks. Early cold snaps, like last year, make for a beautiful scenery as the trees respond by showing their brilliant colors.

