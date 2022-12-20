Houstonians pack stores to hunt for materials to prep homes ahead of arctic blast

If you’re trying to get your hands on items to protect your home, call the store before you go.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — After making a stop at the hardware store, Marty Vincent realized that finding items to protect his home from the cold might be tougher than he thought.

“I went to Lowe’s first and they just said they don’t have any,” he said. “We’re pretty well set up. We just have a couple of weak areas.”

John Morrison was hunting for the same items.

“I’m here for insulation for the exterior of my home,” he said.

The pair ended up at K&M Ace Hardware in Kingwood. They heard a shipment of items was coming. The store’s general manager said he ordered a lot but wasn’t sure how much would arrive on the truck.

By the time the shipment arrived, the crowd had multiplied.

“We’ve got some pipe covers and faucet covers,” said Tyler Matthews.

“We’re getting stuff for the barbecue pit in case the power goes out and some stuff to protect the faucets,” said Chris Wooley.

Susan Tuomi has never prepared her home for the cold. She found some of the supplies and plans to figure it out.

If you’re trying to get your hands on items to protect your home, call the store before you go. If they don’t have it in stock, ask when their next shipment will arrive.