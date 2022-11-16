x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes in West Texas

This is the third strongest earthquake ever to strike Texas, and the strongest since 1995.

More Videos

TOYAH, Texas —

The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles.

It was followed by four aftershocks, including a magnitude 3.8, a magnitude 3.4, a magnitude 2.8 and a magnitude 2.6.

Credit: KWES

This is the third strongest earthquake ever to strike Texas, and the strongest since 1995. Other west Texas areas on the list of the strongest in state history include Fort Davis, Alpine and Loving County.

Credit: KWES

For information on this quake and more around the world, click or tap here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out