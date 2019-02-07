HOUSTON — There are dozens of major roads and highways around Greater Houston currently under construction, and some say it’s causing more than just congestion.

Prenden Maxwell manages Monkey Mugs Performance, an auto repair shop on Bellfort Avenue in southeast Houston, and says they’ve been seeing more customers come in to repair cracked windshields since construction began nearby on I-45 S and 610.

“You're driving all the sudden, ding! And that’s it!” Maxwell said.

Replacing the whole windshield is expensive, ranging from hundreds of dollars into the thousands. Maxwell said customers often want to know if the crack can be repaired.

Maxwell recommends a crack must be repaired, no matter how small, because they will almost always spread. However, if the crack is smaller than the length of a dollar bill, it can often be repaired using a kit sold at various places -- including gas stations -- for about $10.

Maxwell said if a crack is longer than a dollar, it is time for a new windshield.

Replacing a cracked windshield in not required under Texas law. The Department of Public Safety has the following explanation written on its website:

“The windshield is NOT an item of inspection. However, the windshield wipers are. Be sure that the crack does not cause the wipers to tear and that the crack has not caused the windshield to become concave or convex so the wipers lose contact with the windshield.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

National media outlets told the story of David Briscoe surviving the Santa Fe shooting. He wasn’t there.

Teen shot in the neck in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

Heading downtown? Section of Spur 527 closed due to falling debris