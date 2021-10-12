Why violence is increasing in popular tourist areas in Mexico?

Recent high-profile incidents in Cancun and Tulum have some travelers reconsidering their trips.

HOUSTON — While Mexico has battled cartel violence for decades, tourist areas like Cancun have long been considered safe.

Just this week, police reported gunmen on jet skis showed up in the heart of Cancun’s hotel zone, opening fire as frightened tourists ran for cover. Now the state department has issued an advisory warning American tourists to exercise extreme caution in Quintana Roo, the Mexican state that includes Cancun. Mexico has also deployed 1,500 National Guard troops to the area.

Drug demand, policing problems

So why the increase in violence? Experts say in most of these attacks, tourists are not the intended target. Instead cartel disputes are now permeating tourist areas. One travel security expert told the Washington Post those disputes are fueled in part by the increased demand for drugs thanks in part to an increase in tourism.

Others blame the violence on poor policing in the area.

