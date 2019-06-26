HOUSTON — With summer here, it’s the busiest travel time of the year.

But before you decide how you want to reach your destinations, here are some numbers you’ll want to know.

Traveling: for some, it’s an adventure, but for others, it’s agony. It's not just where you travel, but how you travel that determines how safe you are.

Driving is the most dangerous.

The United States Department of Transportation says a total of 39,032 people died traveling in 2017, with 95 percent of those deaths being on the roads.

Most people -- 13,363 -- died inside cars and 10,188 people died inside trucks.

There were 5,172 motorcycle deaths, but that’s about 800 less than the number of pedestrians who were killed, which was 5,977. Bicyclists make up for 2 percent of all the deaths.

So what’s the safest?

Well, on the road, it’s buses. Only 44 bus passengers died that year.

Off the road, believe it or not, it’s air.

In 2017, no one died aboard a U.S. air carrier, but in general aviation, which would be any other aircraft, like private or business, there were 330 deaths.

The next safest option is travelling by water. Only nine people died in passenger ships in 2017. But it gets more deadly on your own boat, with 650 people losing their lives that year in recreational boating.

When it comes to trains, 513 died crossing the tracks. That's far more than the six people who died riding inside.

So just remember, next time you’re planning a trip, safety is no accident.

