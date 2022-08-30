Auto brake systems don't work as well at night in most newer vehicles, study says

Many newer vehicles now come with technology that can help prevent a pedestrian crash, but a new study finds it doesn't often work well at night.

The Department of Transportation says pedestrian deaths have soared 80% since 2009.

That's why many newer cars now have installed Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology that prevents pedestrian crashes.

Studies by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety show this technology typically performs well in daylight, but that's not the case when it gets dark. Of the 23 vehicles tested at night, only four 2022 models received a superior rating.

"The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Nissan Pathfinder, and then the Toyota Highlander, and the Toyota Camry. Those were the four vehicles that got our best rating," says IIHS President David Harkey.

Fifteen other vehicles received an advanced (second tier) or basic (third tier) rating.

The second tier includes:

Honda Accord

Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Sonata

Nissan Frontier

Nissan Murano

Subaru Ascent

Subaru Outback

The third tier includes:

Chevrolet Traverse

Ford Explorer

Ford Maverick

Ford Ranger

Mazda CX-9

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Volkswagen Tiguan

Many didn't reach a superior grade because they struggled to stop at higher speeds. Four cars didn't even qualify for a rating because they failed to hit the brakes in a variety of scenarios. The four vehicles are the 2022 Chevy Malibu, Honda Pilot, Nissan Altima, and Toyota Tacoma.

Improving technology could help with a growing problem.

The Department of Transportation estimates 7,342 pedestrians were killed in 2021 and three-quarters of those deaths happened at night.

The IIHS sees a way for automakers to quickly make improvements because most of the vehicles that struggled at night actually performed well during the day.

"They believe that they can do this with the existing technology, with some small tweaks to their systems," Harkey says.

It's hoped those tweaks will lead to fewer crashes and make a big difference when it comes to saving lives.